The fall weather is here and the leaves are turning, which means it’s time for the Marshall ISD Special Programs’ fifth annual Fall Festival event.
The annual event serves to offer a safe environment for students and families to dress up, play games, enjoy snacks, have fun and help out a local charity.
The Fall Festival is set for 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the new pavilion, located on Maverick Drive directly across from Marshall High School, and will collect canned goods to benefit Mission Marshall.
Guests are encouraged to dress up in a family friendly Halloween costume for the free event and bring two canned goods for donation to Mission Marshall.
Popcorn and drinks will be provided free of charge.
Guests will enjoy music, games and be given information from booths set up by Marshall ISD, Gifted and Talented, Career and Technology Education (CTE) and Family Engagement Departments.
For more information about the event, reach out to Marshall ISD at (903) 927-8700.