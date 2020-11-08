Marshall ISD’s Special Programs is gearing up to host its fourth annual Drive Thru Fall Fest and Food Drive event Nov. 19 at Marshall High School.
The annual fall fest event serves as an opportunity for local families to receive information and resources to help their special needs child or student become academically successful, Marshall ISD Special Programs Assistant to the Director Kasi Burges said on Friday.
“The event is open to all community parents, students and children, not just Marshall ISD students and parents,” Burges said Friday. “We have several community and state organizations come offer resources and information to parents of students in special programs to make them aware of the assistance that is available to them to help their student become academically successful.”
This year’s event is a little different than usual, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, she said.
“We normally have it the week of Halloween but we added the drive thru food drive this year and needed a little more time to plan,” Burges said. “There are always food needs in the community but especially with COVID-19 this year, people are really needing a little more help so we wanted to add the food drive.”
Guests to the event are asked to bring two canned food items each, which will all be donated to Mission Marshall.
In addition to the community organizations that will be in attendance, parents and students will also get resources and information from Child Find, and other local and state programs.
The event is set for 5 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 19 at Marshall High School, located at 1900 Maverick Drive in Marshall.