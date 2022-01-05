Marshall ISD staff and students kicked off the start of the spring semester this week after returning from a two week break for the holidays.
Marshall ISD staff and para-professionals, as well as administrators, returned to the district’s campuses first on Monday to prepare for the students’ return on Tuesday.
Teachers at David Crockett Elementary School had some special guests to welcome them back to campus on Monday when they were greeted with a presentation from National Basketball Association Hall of Fame former player Sidney Moncrief and his wife Takisha Moncrief as part of professional development.
Teachers and staff at each campus across the district on Monday hosted professional development sessions to help inspire them and energize them ahead of the students’ return to classes on Tuesday.
The Mavericks’ 2022 school year will officially end on May 26.