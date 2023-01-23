Editor’s Note: This story is the first of a three-part series outlining the ongoing changes made by Marshall ISD through the last year as they implement the district’s new strategic plan.
It been almost a year since Marshall ISD first initiated its strategic plan, a five-part list of priorities for the district that has lead to a tidal wave of changes for the last 11 months.
The strategic plan is summarized in its list of five top areas of focus, with specific goals set for each area. The focus groups include:
- Student Achievement for all
- Staff recruitment and retention
- District culture and climate
- Technology and facility excellence
- Family, student and community involvement
The focus areas are not only broken down by category, but are also listed by order of importance, with student achievement for all in Marshall ISD listed as the district’s top priority.
“It doesn’t matter where that student is, it always falls on the school district to get that student where they need to be,” said Superintendent Dr. Richele Langley, “We have 5,038 students in Marshall, how do we make sure they are all able to grow?”
Langley said that when she took over as superintendent she was determined to create a strategic plan that would offer focus to the district, creating avenues to grow the district’s weaker areas while simultaneously supporting and growing in the areas that it thrives in.
She then brought on former principal of Marshall’s STEM Academy Jerry Hancock as the district’s new director of strategic planning. He is tasked with not only the creation of the plan itself, but also to monitor its success.
Throughout this school year, the district has initiated a number of changes which have gone towards each of its listed goals. One main area of focus was student achievement, which has seen a range of unique programs and initiatives by the district to ensure continued student success.
“We have high standards for our students,” said Jamie Prock, a first grade teacher at William B. Travis Elementary School, “We have standards for behavior and their academics that are achievable, but we do expect them to work to achieve them.”
Prock said that in her classroom, a model that is shared by the whole of William B. Travis, students are offered flexible learning methods. She said that this allows students who need more attention to reach the first grade level to receive that, while simultaneously allowing and encouraging students who are progressing faster to continue to grow their knowledge.
“It’s not the class as a whole, we have our state standards that we all learn together and everyone does the lessons, but some of our students are more advanced, so they may receive longer books to read during that time, or a quiz with additional questions, to continue to challenge them,” Prock said.
WBT Principal Tamekia Johnson echoed Procks remarks regarding high standards for their students, emphasizing that her goal was always to look at the full range of students needs.
“We have a high number of low socioeconomic families in this area, and that is exactly how I grew up. I know what it would be like to under so many other pressures that is makes a student focusing on their school work almost impossible,” Johnson said, “It’s all about the hierarchy of need; if a student is hungry from missing lunch or late to get to school, it’s not their fault.”
Johnson has made it her personal mission to ensure that student who are hungry at William B. Travis are fed, that they have the clothes and supplies they need, and that they know that they are supported at the school. This, she said, has allowed a number of students to truly focus on their academics to reach their full potential.
“It is my passion to help these kids understand that they can make it,” Johnson said.
This is not unique to one school either, with Marshall High School Principal Matthew Gregory stating that he operates his school by focusing on giving students the ability to act responsibly and independently, without countering with negative reactions when things go wrong.
“Sometimes a student will forget their badge, and they go and they have a temporary one made, which they do have to pay a small fee for, but we have people who are up at that table who recognize when a student has needed one a few times and can help them if they lost their badge to file for a permanent replacement. We don’t want to punish the kids, but it does show a responsibility for themselves and their belongings,” Gregory said.
But not only have the schools focused on the full student, being sure to instill the Maverick Graduate Profile into them before they leave, but they have also expanded programs to offer students additional academic assistance as well.
The Starfish Society is a Saturday school program that pairs students at William B. Travis with the high school National Honor Society students for additional weekend lesson plans. The program allows students help with whatever they may be struggling in, but also offers them new opportunities to try hands-on projects with the NHS students when they come to visit.
Marshall High School has also expanded its study time for students, offering more of what the school calls MAV Time this year — where students can work with high school teachers to receive more assistance in classes during the school day.
Gregory explained that the way that the lunch schedule was created this year, students and teachers were given more available free study time after their lunch period to be used as MAV Time, which has allowed students one-on-one tutoring during school hours.
“Not all of our students can spend the extra time outside of the school day focusing diligently on their work; they want to do better, and so now they have the chance to do more while they are here with us,” he said.
Gregory has also seen the creation of the principal’s advisory board at the school, which met for the first time this year. This program allows students to come to the principal team with concern, ideas, suggestions and more, and opens up another avenue of communication for students and administration.
“We always say we know we won’t be able to do everything, but the best thing we can do is to listen to what they have to say,” he said.
However, teachers throughout the district and even across the State of Texas, are faced with new challenges to overcome every year with the release of state mandates and modified state tests.
This year, the school district was faced with a number of different question types on state mandated tests like the STARR test, which students had not previously had to deal with.
The district has been diligently tracking student progress throughout the school year, taking an assessment every six weeks to determine if the curriculum material has stuck with each student, and tracking their progress. In the middle of the school year, students took a larger and more comprehensive test which mirrored state tests, and the school district has been analyzing this data to best determine how to help students moving forward.
Langley said that while the curriculum department was going over these results, they found that for many students the issue was no the information itself, but rather that they had never been faced with a question type such as that on a test before.
The school district then began to remedy this issue, with the administrative team coming up with a plan that would allow each item type to be taught in classrooms individually, intertwined within the curriculum.
“They did it in a way that the teachers are not having to come up with these new questions for their item types, they are being done for them so all they have to do is incorporate it into the lessons and show the students how to operate that particular type of answer,” she said.
In this way, the school district is trying to fill the gaps for student learning, attempting to be sure every area is covered for them to have all of the tools they need to succeed now, and to continue to succeed down the line.
This is also true for the students who are closer to graduation, with Langley stating that it is the district’s main goal to be sure every student who leaves the district is immediately employable, with a range of skills honed and at their ability to use.
For many students, this might mean enrollment into the Marshall Early Graduation program, which allows students a less common form of study to complete their high school requirements and continue to work or get certified in a range of fields.
Along with MEGS, Marshal High School also offers its students a range of dual credit courses with local universities like East Texas Baptist University, Panola College and even TSTC.
This means that while students are working on their high school course work, they are able to also receive credit for college level classes, giving them a head start when it come to enrolling in higher education.
However, the program also offers students avenues in a variety of trade fields, offering certificates in wielding and more which would allow students to begin work in a range of lucrative fields immediately after graduation.
“Our students are always, and will always be the No. 1 priority of this school district,” Langley said.