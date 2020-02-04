The Mav Tech Dual Enrollment Steering Committee, composed of representatives from Marshall Independent School District, Texas State Technical College, and Marshall Economic Development Corporation, is pleased to announce the winner of the Mav Tech Logo Design Contest.
Emily Hill, a sophomore at Marshall High School, provided the winning design selected by the committee. Emily is currently taking the Graphic Design class taught by Bailey Atchley at Marshall High School. Gibran Simental, a freshman at Marshall High School, placed as runner-up and is in the Art class taught by Todd Camplin.
A total of 58 Marshall High School students participated in in the digital media design contest to create a logo under specific criteria for the Mav Tech program. Students made submissions from a range of courses including Art, Animation, Graphic Design, and Welding
Nakena Bayless- MHS Associate Principal, was integral to organizing the event and getting the word out to the students.
“This was by far one of the best competitions that I have ever been a part of. I made an announcement, and our students literally took over this competition. All of the submissions that I received were really good. It was hard to pick just one winner,” she said.
In addition to winning the 1st prize, Emily has been offered the opportunity to work alongside the professional marketing department of TSTC in order to put the finishing touches on the design.
Kadie Svrcek, Dual Enrollment Representative for TSTC was very excited to see the kids involvement and interest in logo design.
“The participation from the students at Marshall High School was nothing short of amazing. On behalf of TSTC Marshall, I want to thank all of the participants for their submissions. Emily did an amazing job with the winning logo! I am hopeful with the new logo, this will be the beginning of a new Mav Tech, where students understand and are able to take advantage of the wonderful opportunities available to them at TSTC,” Svrcek said.
Mav Tech is a dual enrollment partnership between Marshall ISD and TSTC for technical skills training. The steering committee has identified several new classes for potential inclusion in the Mav Tech program beginning in the Fall of 2020. The Mav Tech Dual Enrollment program allows high school students to take college courses and earn college and high school credit in a technical program. The cost is presently $33 per credit hour.
Rush Harris, Director of Business Services for Marshall EDC was encouraged by the interest in the Mav Tech program.
“Mav Tech provides a pathway for our Marshall kids to get a head start in college for a fraction of the cost. It’s an opportunity and accessible pathway to higher education, higher wages, technical skills, and employability here in Marshall and the surrounding area. TSTC Marshall graduates are making an average starting salary over $48,000. For dedicated students, this is a path toward economic mobility,” he said.