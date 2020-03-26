Some Marshall ISD students got some special deliveries this week as Price T. Young Elementary School’s Communities in Schools (CIS) representatives dropped off free hot and sack lunches to students stuck at home due to the COVID-19, or coronavirus, pandemic.
Communities in Schools (CIS) workers April Wilson and Raven Faison delivered free hot and sack lunches to students at home on Tuesday and will continue to do so throughout this week as Marshall ISD campuses are closed to students through the end of the month.
Students receive a hand delivered sack breakfast including cereal and milk and a hot lunch meal with chocolate milk.
Wilson said the free breakfasts and lunches are intended to help keep students fed while they are not attending school and eating their meals in the cafeteria. She said the free meal deliveries are also helping parents with the costs of feeding children who are now at home for more of their meals.