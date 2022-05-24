Some Marshall ISD third graders are riding around on some new wheels after meeting their reading goals as part of Mission Marshall's annual Read to Ride program awarded them their new bicycles.
The annual Read to Ride program, sponsored by Mission Marshall, rewards all Marshall ISD third graders with a brand new bicycle and helmet each spring if they improve their reading skills.
This year's Read to Ride program saw 285 Marshall ISD third graders receive a new bicycle and helmet after showing a year's growth in their reading skills.
"The funding to purchase the bicycles and helmets each year comes from donations provided by community members, churches, organizations and businesses," Mission Marshall Executive Director Misty Scott said.
With the recent inflation across the nation, this year's bicycles jumped from about $45 last year to about $79 this year.
"We were able to raise about $24,000 to purchase the bikes and helmets this year, at a total cost of about $85 per student for a bicycle and helmet," she said.
The helmets are purchased at a discounted rate through an ongoing partnership with the Texas Medical Association and CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center.
Donors wishing to help with the costs of next year's bicycles and helmets may make donations to the 501(c)3 non-profit Mission Marshall organization by visiting their website at www.missionmarshall.org/donations-accepted and donors are able to earmark their donation specifically for Read to Ride.
In addition to raising the funds for the bikes and helmets, Mission Marshall also received assistance from Marshall High School students who assembled all of the 285 bicycles this year.
"Marshall High School Ag, Jr. ROTC, National Honor Society and other students assembled the bicycles for us this year," Scott said. "It is amazing to see hw every part of our community has come together to make this program successful - everyone contributes, which is such a testament to how wonderful Marshall is."