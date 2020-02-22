Some Marshall ISD students were able to hear from a current NASA engineer on Friday as part of their school’s Black History Month program.
Price T. Young Elementary and David Crockett Elementary School students on Friday received a visit from Willie Lyles, a division manager in NASA’s International Space Station Safety and Mission Assurance Office.
Lyles was joined Friday by his wife Marilyn Owens-Lyles, a Marshall native and former PTY student, as he spoke to the students about achieving their dreams as part of February’s Black History Month.
The presentation at PTY was set up by the campus’ Communities in Schools Site Coordinator April Wilson and at Crockett by Principal Angela Fitzpatrick who is a relative of the Lyles.
“I wanted to speak to the students, especially minority students, because they need to see people who look like them so they can see that they can do whatever they want to do also,” Lyles said Friday. “I grew up in Houston and I had scholarships to go to college because I didn’t have the money to pay for it so my message to the students is, ‘I’m just like you. You can follow and achieve your dreams too.’”
PTY’s Black History Program on Friday included students performing several musical presentations and songs, followed by students reciting the personal history and achievements of noted black individuals throughout history in honor of Black History Month, including individuals like U.S. Army General Colin Powell, Communist Party Leader Angela Davis and Marshall native and Civil Rights Activist James Farmer Jr.
Lyles, who has worked for NASA for 26 years as of May, plans to eventually retire from the company but says for now, he’s doing what he loves.
“Kobe Bryant said to try to do something you love,” Lyles told the students Friday. “You have every opportunity that everybody else has and it may not be easy, but if you have a desire and a dream, no one can break you down. If you want it bad enough, set goals and steps to show how you’re going to reach those goals and if something goes wrong along the way, keep trying.”
Lyles said each student has their own skills and passions.
“Each and every one of you has different gifts and talents, many talents, and you need to explore the different options you have to pursue those talents,” he said. “You guys have so many better ways of getting information nowadays to help you learn what you want to be.”
Lyles, a Rice University and Texas Southern University graduate, said teachers helped him along his journey.
“I grew up in Houston and we didn’t have a lot of money,” he said. “My dad only went to the third grade and my mom the tenth grade. I had several teachers along the way who turned my life. I had a third grade teacher who saw I was very good at math. I had an eighth grade teacher who saw I was good at science and I loved to take things apart to see how they worked and how I could make them better. My eleventh grade teacher saw this in me and introduced me to engineering. They all saw that in me.”
Lyles told each student they can grow up to be whatever they desired.
“You guys could be the same people that help people go to Mars one day, or explore other planets,” he said. Or you could be an astronaut or doctor. I’m just like you guys. You control your own destiny.”