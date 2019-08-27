Marshall ISD students kicked off their 2019-20 school year on Monday and had a great first day back in the classroom, Marshall ISD Superintendent Jerry Gibson said.
“We had a great first day,” Gibson said on Monday. “It was very smooth inside the schools. We had teachers who had shared their expectations and the students were excited to be back from summer vacation.”
Gibson encouraged parents and drivers to be patient with traffic issues these first few weeks of school.
“As with most first days of school, we have a few traffic concerns on a few campuses, but they work themselves out as the first week continues,” Gibson said.
Texas State Technical College in Marshall also started its first day of fall semester classes on Monday and will host Welcome Week activities each day through Thursday.
TSTC Marshall will host Student Appreciation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today in the Internet Cafe and from 10 a.m. to noon tomorrow, the college will host Club Rush in the Internet Cafe. Welcome Week wraps up with Sonic Jam from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Housing Commons.
Marshall ISD was the last of the Harrison County school districts to begin the 2019-20 school year Monday, with other districts in Harrison and Marion county returning on Aug. 14. Elysian Fields ISD returned Aug. 11.