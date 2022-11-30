Laughs and cheers echoed in the Oil Bowl Lanes in Longview as athletes showcased their bowling skills during Area 7 of Special Olympics Texas recently.
More than 280 athletes represented 13 delegations, including Marshall, in the Special Olympics Texas for the bowling competition. This competition was held Nov. 10-11.
Students in MISD’s 18+ Program, as well as the high school’s Life Skills Unit, had an opportunity to participate in the event. Kennedi Bell and Micah Johnson were Gold Medal winners; Jordan Hardeman and Jalen Frye were silver medalists; and Jesus Valdez and Zamya Jacques placed fourth.
Jordan Hardeman was chosen to say the athlete oath on Thursday: “Let me win, but if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt.”
Parents and friends, as well as district supporters, cheered on the “Achievers” as they bowled to bring home the gold. Athletes were required to have several practices prior to the Olympics. The coaches for each team would log the athletes’ scores and submit them to determine their qualifying scores. Coaches for the event were Thecela Cooks, Vanita Garner and Samantha Andrus.
“The students enjoyed it from the beginning to the end,” Cooks said. “They are all winners or should I say ‘Achievers.’ It was all about them — nobody else.”
Athletes will now begin practicing for the SOTX Basketball to be held at Stephan F. Austin University in February, Cooks said.
Gretchen Reeve, program director, said it’s important to provide athletes this kind of opportunity because they live in and are a part of the community.
“It really touched my heart to see the joy it brought to each athlete. I may have had a tear or two — happy tears that is,” said Vanita Garner.
The mission of Special Olympics is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community.
Special Olympics Texas (SOTX) is a privately funded non-profit organization that changes lives through the power of sport by encouraging and empowering people with intellectual disabilities, promoting acceptance for all, and fostering communities of understanding and respect. SOTX provides continuing opportunities for more than 44,000 children and adult with intellectual disabilities throughout the Lone Star State to realize their potential, develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage and experience joy and experience.