Some Marshall High School students on Tuesday spent some time mentoring younger Mavericks as part of a special program through the high school campus’ Communities in Schools organization.
Marshall High School’s Communities in Schools, an organization that partners with school districts to ensure students success, created a mentoring program that allows the older students to spend time and help their younger counterparts with different projects and activities.
Marshall High School AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) students, as well as some of the high school’s CTE (Career and Technology Education) students in the “Ready Set Teach” program joined third and fifth grade students at Price T. Young Elementary School on Tuesday to work on some hands on projects as part of the Communities in Schools’ mentorship program.
“Every Tuesday, mentors visit PTY and their little friends,” Marshall ISD spokeswoman Whitney Mayfield said Tuesday. “Mentees opened up a hand picked book wrapped with a special note from their mentors.”
Continuing with the Christmas cheer, the students also all decorated cookies together, she said.
Mayfield said the students have been working all fall semester this year to develop the social skills and meet academic challenges.
Marshall High School students also joined teachers in the grant writing process for funding for the program and were awarded about $1,500 by the Marshall ISD Education Foundation. The grant money serves to purchase materials and supplies for the mentoring program.
“Students have been learning about ‘consumable,’ ‘reusable’ and ‘giftable,’ materials and how to manage them effectively as part of the grant process,” she said.
All mentoring students are participating in “challenges” based on the “Amazing Race.” Challenges include: College/Career Awareness, Family/Community, STEM/Transportation, Problem Solving, Fine Arts, Language Arts, Global Kindness/Inclusion & Diversity, Competition, Dressing for Success, Animals/Environment, Money Matters, and Military/Service to Others Awareness.