Marshall ISD students are spending this week focusing on identifying their plans post-high school graduation as part of the district-wide College Awareness Week.
Marshall High School Assistant Principal Nakena Bayless said this week’s College Awareness Week is important for students to get them thinking about life after they earn their diploma.
“It is important because we want all students to be college and career ready when they reach graduation,” Bayless said on Wednesday.
The high school hosted a College Fair Wednesday for juniors and seniors, as well as the campus’ AVID students.
“We want to make every opportunity available to our students so they are aware of their choices after graduation, whether that be the military or college,” she said.
More than 40 colleges and trade schools attended the high school’s College Fair on Wednesday to meet with students one on one, answering questions and giving them information to take home.
“We had Wiley College, TSTC Marshall, the University of Texas at Austin, Texas Tech University, Sam Houston University, Stephen F. Austin State University, East Texas Baptist University, Prairie View A&M and many others,” Bayless said. “We also had recruiters from the U.S. Marines, Air Force and Navy.”
Also as part of College Awareness Week, the high school hosted College Knowledge on Tuesday night for parents and students to learn everything they need to prepare for post-graduation, she said.
“College Knowledge allowed parents and students to learn about how to apply for financial aid, how to apply to college, how to read a transcript, take the ACT and SAT and more,” Bayless said. “This is the time of year when students need to begin thinking about applying for aid and college.”