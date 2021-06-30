Marshall ISD students showed a slight decrease in preliminary state testing scores this year following the COVID-19 pandemic, after showing improvements in the spring 2019 testing results.
Students across the state showed a decline in preliminary STAAR (State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness) results this year after skipping testing in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Marshall ISD Superintendent Richele Langley said Tuesday the district was expecting to see a drop in some areas due to the effects of the pandemic on the academic school year.
“In analyzing the STAAR scores at Marshall ISD for 2021, we certainly have dropped in most areas as compared to our growth we saw in 2019,” she said. “Of course, due to the pandemic we did not have a STAAR test in 2020, and the 2021 scores show us the impact of 14 months of upheaval due to COVID.”
Langley said her district’s scores seemed to coincide with what was seen across the state.
“On average our scores compared to 2019 dropped about 12% per grade level and subject, however, we had some subject areas that actually increased,” she said. “The district in fourth grade reading masters increased, as did masters in English 1 and U.S. History (high school). When comparing how Marshall ISD students did compared to the state scores, we were within single digit differences for most of the subject -grade level assessments, with sixth grade showing the largest gaps and third grade showing the closest scores to the state averages.”
Langley said the district and campus results are important to give an overview but teachers are focused on the individual student.
“This data is very important, however, we will be more focused on the individual student data, so that we can hone in on the specific needs of each student throughout the 2021-22 school year, doing our very best to close all of the academic gaps caused by the unusual circumstances since March 2020,” she said.
District results
In the subject of reading, 63% of Marshall ISD third graders “approached grade level,” which means they passed the STAAR reading test this spring. Statewide results show 68% of third graders across the state passed reading this spring. In fourth grade reading, just over half of the district’s students, or about 53%, passed, compared to 63% passing statewide. Fifth graders posted the highest reading scores for the district with 68% passing the test, compared to 72% passing across the state. Sixth graders posted the district’s lowest reading scores this spring with only 43% passing, compared to 61% of sixth graders across the state who passed. In seventh and eighth grades, the district saw 56 and 62%, respectively, pass the reading portion, compared to 68 and 72% passing statewide.
In math, 58% of Marshall ISD third graders passed the test, just slightly behind the 61% of third graders statewide who passed. Just barely over half of Marshall ISD fourth graders passed the math test at 51%, compared to 58% of fourth graders statewide who passed. The district’s fifth graders again posted the highest scores in math, with 65% of the students passing, compared to 69% of fifth graders across the state who passed. Fifty-two% of the district’s sixth graders passed math, while 66% of sixth graders across the state that passed.
Marshall ISD seventh graders posted the lowest math passing%ages with 48% passing the test, while 54% across the state passed. In eighth grade, 64% of the district’s eighth graders passed, surpassing the state’s average of 60% passing.
Only fourth and seventh graders take the STAAR spring writing test and for Marshall ISD, exactly half of the district’s fourth graders passed the writing portion, while slightly less, about 47%, of seventh graders passed. Statewide, 53% of fourth graders passed the writing portion, while 61% of seventh graders passed.
Only fifth and eighth grade students are administered the science portion of the STAAR test each year and Marshall ISD had 57% of its fifth graders pass, while 66% of eighth graders passed the test. Statewide, 61% of fifth graders passed the science test, while 67% of eighth graders passed.
Eighth graders are the only students to take the STAAR social studies test each spring and 43% of Marshall ISD eighth graders passed the test, compared with 56% of eighth graders across the state who passed.
In the end of course exam testing, which are generally given to high school or eighth grade students, Marshall ISD posted a 62% passing rate in Algebra I, compared to a 72% passing rate among students across the state.
In Biology, 73% of the district’s students passed, compared to 81% statewide. In English I, 44% of the district’s students passed, compared to 66% who passed statewide. In English II results, 47% of the district’s students passed, compared to a 70% passing rate across the state. In U.S. History, 81% of Marshall ISD students passed, compared to 88% of the state’s students who passed.
Results by campus
Among the district’s elementary campuses, Sam Houston Elementary School led the pack with the highest overall preliminary STAAR scores, followed by William B. Travis Elementary School, then David Crockett Elementary School and ending with Price T. Young Elementary School.
Sam Houston Elementary School third graders scored 96% passing in reading and 91% passing in math. The schools’ fourth graders posted 77% passing in reading, 81% passing in math and 82% passing in writing. Fifth graders at the campus showed 80% passing reading, 87% passing in math and 74% passing in science.
William B. Travis Elementary School third graders posted a 66% passing rate in reading and 64% passing rate in math. In fourth grade, the students posted 50% passing in reading, 47% passing in math and 52% passing in writing. In fifth grade, 73% of the students passed in reading and math and 68% passed in science.
David Crockett Elementary Schools third graders saw a 54% passing rate in reading and 46% passing rate in math. Fourth graders posted a 52% passing rate in reading, 48% passing rate in math and 37% passing rate in writing. In fifth grade, 62% passed reading, 53% passed math and 47% passed science.
Price T. Young Elementary School posted the lowest overall scores for the district’s elementary campuses, with third graders posting a 33% passing rate in reading and 28% passing rate in math. Fourth graders posted a 26% passing rate in reading and a 24% passing rate in both math and writing. Fifth graders posted a 57% passing rate in reading, 42% passing rate in math and 35% passing rate in science.
At Marshall Junior High School, 43% of sixth graders passed reading and 52% passed math. In seventh grade, 56% of the school’s students passed reading, 48% passed math and 47% passed writing. In eighth grade, 63% passed reading, 65% passed math, 67% passed science and 44% passed social studies. One hundred% of the school’s eighth graders who tested early for Algebra I passed.
At Marshall Early Graduation School, which teaches students in seventh through 12th grades, the school did not have any seventh graders tested in reading, math or writing. In eighth grade, 29% of the school’s students passed reading, while none of the students tested passed math, science or social studies. For the ninth through 12th grade end of course exams, 50% of the school’s students passed Algebra I, 44% passed Biology, 9% passed English I, 14% passed English II and 33% passed U.S. History.
At Marshall High School, 56% of the school’s students passed Algebra I, 74% passed Biology, 46% passed English I, 49% passed English II and 87% passed U.S. History.
The Texas Education Agency will release each district’s and campus’ accountability ratings later this summer, of which STAAR scores are factored in as part of the ratings data.