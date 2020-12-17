Marshall ISD elementary students who met their reading goals last spring as part of Mission Marshall’s “Read to Ride” reading improvement program for third graders, will soon receive new bicycles and helmets.
William B. Travis Elementary School and Price T. Young Elementary School students who earned new bicycles and helmets last spring after meeting their reading goals as part of “Read to Ride” are now able to pick up their new bicycles and helmets from the schools. Sam Houston Elementary School and David Crockett Elementary School plan to have their students and parents pick up their bikes and helmets in January, Mission Marshall Director Misty Scott said Wednesday.
“We have 237 third graders from the spring that met their individual reading goals and will receive bicycles now,” Scott said. “We have community volunteers helping to assemble the new bicycles but most of them have been assembled by Marshall High School students in FFA, Jr. ROTC and Auto Shop.”
The Marshall High School FFA, Jr. ROTC and Auto Shop students have been working for days to safely assemble the new bicycles for their younger counter parts.
“The money to purchase the new bicycles and helmets comes from community donations, from individuals, organizations and churches,” Scott said. “We normally award the new bicycles to the students in the spring but COVID-19 delayed that this year. We did have a surprise benefit that came from the delay this year though, our usual supplier was unable to supply the bikes so we found a new one that is $15 cheaper per bicycle, we just have to assemble the bikes.”
The helmets are purchased at a discount through Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center and the Texas Medical Association.
“Read to Ride has always been a favorite annual event of mine at Mission Marshall but it was especially meaningful this year and I’m so proud of our community coming together to make this happen for our children and for putting each bike together — it’s been amazing to see,” Scott said.
Read to Ride continues to see reading score improvements in Marshall ISD third graders who participate, Scott said.
“We continue to see growth in grade level reading,” Scott said. “Even with the virtual school last spring, we continued to see grade level reading growth.”
To donate to Read to Ride, visit Mission Marshall’s website at https://missionmarshall.org/donations-accepted/ and earmark the donation for Read to Ride, or mail a check to Mission Marshall at P.O. Box 1601, Marshall, TX, 75671.