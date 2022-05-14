Marshall ISD swears-in school board members
Rudy Medina was sworn back in as a school board member Wednesday afternoon at the Marshall ISD Agenda Review Meeting. MISD also welcomed Lee Lewis as he joins the MISD School Board.

 Special to the News Messenger

