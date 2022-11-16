Marshall ISD approved two applications to apply for noncompetitive grants aimed at improving school safety throughout the district at its Monday meeting.
Debbie Crooms, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, presented on the items to the school board, which included an application for the 2023-2025 school safety standards formula grant as well as the silent panic alert technology (SPAT) grant.
The 2023-2023 School Safety Standards Formula Grant was created by the Texas Education Agency as a way to allow schools within the state to upgrade their safety features as needed with provided funds.
The school district will receive over $294,000 through the grant program, which can be used for a variety of interior and exterior safety improvements.
These improvements include additional or improved fencing, improvements to safety of exterior doors and ground level exterior windows, the purchase and installation of silent panic alert technology, and more.
During the meeting Superintendent Richele Langley said that the school district was very grateful for the funds to improve school safety, but that a large majority of those expected funds will likely be used to update fencing on campuses, with little left over after those purchases.
The school board also approved application for the SPAT grant, which is expected to be around $15,000, to specifically install silent panic alert technology at the school district.
Crooms said that the technology allows school staff and campus police to contact outside authorities in the case of an emergency, quietly alerting the respective authorities that an issue has arisen on a district campus.
The TEA announced in June this year that Gov. Gregg Abbott allotted $17 million in funds to the agency to grant to school districts to utilize for the instillations of these new silent alarms, to assist in school security.
Crooms explained that both grants are noncompetitive, and that through the school district’s application and approval they should expect to see the funds come through once the applications are approved by the TEA.