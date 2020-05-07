A Marshall ISD parent created a new Facebook group on Tuesday to allow community members to show their appreciation online to area teachers in honor of this week’s “Teacher Appreciation Week.”
“I’ve been a PTA (Parent-Teacher Association) member for 18 years while my children have been in school and historically, all of the Marshall ISD PTA chapters would host events all week long for teachers at every campus in honor of Teacher Appreciation Week,” Marshall ISD parent Stormy Nickerson said on Wednesday. “Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, those chapters are unable to show appreciation as they normally would so I took the lead from a Marshall ISD teacher who recently created a Facebook group to honor seniors.”
The “Adopt a Teacher: Marshall Independent School District” Facebook group, which can be found online at https://www.facebook.com/groups/274304040276584/, allows the public to join and allows Marshall ISD teachers in all grades, from all campuses, to make a post with their name, a photo of themselves and a short description, and Facebook group members can then comment on the teacher’s post to “adopt” the teacher.
Once adopted, the Facebook user can then private message the teacher and ask what they can do to help or show appreciation.
“A lot of our teachers have wishlists they’ve created on Amazon, or just of things they need for their classrooms to prepare for the next school year,” Nickerson said. “It would be great if we could get businesses, especially near each campus, nonprofits, or other organizations to each adopt a teacher and help provide some of the items on their wishlist.”
After the first day, the online group had 49 teachers posted for “adoption” and 285 members.
“It’s been so exciting to see several teachers adopted today but we still have many more that need to be adopted,” Nickerson said. “The page has been growing by leaps and bounds and we just want to be a blessing to our teachers and show them their community loves them because every teacher makes a difference in a child’s life.”
The Facebook group will remain up and active through the end of the month to allow enough time for all Marshall ISD teachers to make a post, and allow members time to select them for adoption.