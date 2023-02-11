Marshall ISD has announced that renovations will soon begin at Marshall Early Childhood Center and Lil’ Mav Academy. The project was delayed six months beyond the original timeline due to delays in planning and other variables beyond the district’s control.
Due to the district’s financial stewardship and healthy fund balance (savings account), the district is able to use a portion of that money at MECC and Lil’ Mav Academy.
Renovations will include:
Marshall Early Childhood Center
The cafeteria, all hallways and all classrooms in MECC will receive a face lift including paint, flooring and some reconstruction in the cafeteria.
The second floor outside classrooms will receive an enclosed hallway.
All restrooms will be renovated.
A new front entrance on the north end that will house a reception area and administrative offices.
The current administrative area will be refurbished for additional office/meeting space.
A covered walkway for students as parents and the bus pull through to drop them off and pick them up.
Lil’ Mav Academy
Little Mav Academy will be receiving a new entrance as well on the west end of the building, with a new reception area.