Marshall ISD trustees have called a special meeting Thursday at 1 p.m. to hold a discussion about a potential bond.
Conversations surrounding the potential call for a new bond have been taking place during the last few school board meetings, with funds planned to be used for renovations to Marshall High School.
During the last regularly planned school board meeting, trustees heard a report from committee member Amanda Abraham, who along with others, participated in committee meetings to add community input to the planned high school renovations.
The committee added to plans already created by the school board, and made a recommendation that the school board approve a bond for $45 million to cover project costs.
School board members will consider the committees report and recommendation, among other factors, during Thursday’s bond discussion.
Community members are welcome to attend Thursday’s meeting, which will be held at 1 p.m. at the Marshall ISD Administration Building, located at 1305 E. Pinecrest Drive in Marshall.
Committee’s Recommendations
The long-range facilities planning committee met once a month for the last three months — touring the facilities, meeting with architects and engineers, and even touring other local school districts for ideas, the school board heard at their last meeting.
The committee continuously ranked the facilities needs based on their meetings, determining that the highest priority to lowest priority projects were:
- CTE Buildings
- Core Classrooms
- Current CTE classrooms
- Commons/lunch room
- New student facilities
- Exterior of building
- Library
- New dance and cheer facility
- Band hall
The committee, along with ranking priorities, also made a number of recommended changes to the school’s plan, including potentially converting the planned dance and cheer facility to an additional full auxiliary gym, which would be utilized in multiple different ways.
Additional changes regarding the CTE building, being sure that the building will be certified, and additional costs were also considered by the committee.
The original cost estimates for the project were between $26 million and $29 million, with the committee proposing over $3 million additional in project costs.
These additional costs include replacing flooring in the science lab and second room commons on campus, the purchasing of furniture for the cafeteria as well as for additional student gathering spaces, a cosmetology class room, and adding square footage to the CTE building and the proposed auxiliary gym.
For these reasons, the committee recommended the school board bond up to $45 million to cover project costs, which would translate to an increase in property tax for the community.