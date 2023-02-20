Marshall ISD school board members met Thursday to discuss matters to be voted upon during the next scheduled school board meeting, planned for Monday Feb. 27 at the MISD Administration Building.
During the meeting, trustees heard a number of reports from Assistant Superintendent Andy Chilcoat regarding potentially renewing two separate teacher incentive programs for the district’s new year.
Chilcoat will present on the items Feb. 27 during the regular meeting for approval, including the 2023-2024 signing incentive program for new teachers in the district.
The program allows for a tier of signing bonuses for new teachers hired in the district, including $2,000 for those hired by May, $1,500 for those hired by June and $1,000 for those hired in July or August.
He explained that the program offers Marshall ISD a leg up in recruiting new teachers for the district, and is generally on par with what other districts in the area offer their new teachers.
School board members also asked Chilcoat to look into the amount of incentive pay offered in neighboring districts to determine whether MISD was offering enough money for the program, or if they needed to increase the amounts.
Additionally, Chilcoat presented on the potential renewal of the employee retention stipend for the 2023-2023 school year. The program offers teachers who completed their previous contract with the school district, and are rehired by February a $1,500 bonus.
“This absolutely gives us a leg up when it comes to recruiting, if only because it is expected to be offered by most school districts,” Chilcoat said.
Other Agenda Items
Additionally during Thursday’s agenda review meeting, Chilcoat presented on a proposal to hire Scott Nolan Painting Contractor out of Longview to paint the high school’s pavilion. The project is scheduled to take place on March 6, if approved by trustees.
This date, explained Chilcoat, allows the contractor to get the work done in coordination with high school sports teams and other after school activities to be sure the space is available as needed for students.
Additionally, trustees were told that care would be taken during the painting process to avoid damaging the turf surrounding the pavilion.
A number of budget amendments will also be presented for potential approval during the Feb. 27 meeting, presented by Susie Byrd.
Trustees will also hear a presentation during the meeting from Debbie Crooms regarding the 2021-2022 Texas Academic Report (TAPR).
The regular school board meeting is planned for a week from Monday, on Feb. 27. More information including a full agenda can be found on the school district’s website at www.marshallisd.com.