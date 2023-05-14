The members of the Marshall ISD school board will officially accept the results of the May 6 bond election and reorganize officers of the board during their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, May 15.
School board members will officially accept the passing vote for the requested bond amount of $41.9 million for renovations and new build items planned for Marshall High School.
Three school board member positions were also up for election in May, though all three incumbent school board members ran unopposed for the positions.
Board members will also consider who among them will take the positions of President, Vice-President, Secretary and Assistant Secretary on Monday.
Other Agenda Items
School board members will also consider approval of a continued contract with Communities in Schools.
Debbie Crooms, the district’s assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, presented the item to board members during the regular agenda review meeting Thursday this week.
She stated that this is a continuation of previous contract with Communities in Schools, with one major change. The group was able to apply for a receive grant funds that, at no cost to the school, allowed them to add additional support staff from the group to the Marshall Early Graduation School, or MEGS, for the next school year.
Crooms also presented on the potential purchase of Saxon Phonics for all of the district’s elementary school campuses during Thursday’s meeting.
She said that Saxon Phonics was previously purchased and utilized in Price T. Young Elementary School and at David Crockett Elementary School with a range of positive results. For that reason, Crooms said that district was looking to purchase the program for both Sam Houston and William B. Travis Elementary Schools, as well as purchase the physical supplies needed for the program for PTY and David Crockett once more.
School board members will also consider a number of budget amendments, which were presented for their consideration by Susie Byrd, the district’s Assistant Superintendent of Business and Finance.
Byrd said on Thursday that the amendment would cover the moving of $1.4 million for the Maverick Stadium renovations to a new and separate account, as well as the allocation of specific funds for the purchase of freezer generators for the district.
She also presented Thursday on the potential approval of the depository contract with Texas Bank and Trust for the district.
Assistant Superintendent of Auxiliary Services Andy Chilcoat also presented on the approval for the continuation of a contract with South West Food Services for child nutrition in the district.
Chilcoat said that the company has worked hard to provide varied, nutritional options for students at Marshall ISD that students are actually interested in eating. He added that the company also offered a range of al a carte items for students, and addressed a number of areas of improvement suggested by the district previously.
During Monday’s meeting, the board will also present MISD’s District Teacher of the Year award, as well as recognition of Marshall High School’s Top 10 students of the year.
Crooms will also present on an overview of this year’s Read to Ride program during Monday’s meeting, the annual partnership between Mission Marshall and Marshall ISD to provide third grade students in the district a free bike for reaching their reading goals.
Monday’s school board meeting is planned for 5:30 p.m. at the Marshall ISD Administrative Building and is open to the public to attend. More information on the meeting can be found at www.marshallisd.com.