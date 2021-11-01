Marshall ISD announced early Monday morning all campuses will have a delayed start due to a power outage.
 
All campuses will begin at 10 a.m. on Monday due to the power outage. Elementary students can begin being dropped off at 9:15 a.m. and school buses will be staggered throughout the morning.
 
"If students must be dropped off early they will be taken care of by staff," the district announced on Facebook on Monday. "However, school will not start until 10 a.m."

Recommended For You