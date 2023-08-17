Marshall school board members will receive an update regarding the district’s $41.9 million bond during their agenda review meeting on Thursday.
The bonds, which were approved by the community to fund repairs and renovations to Marshall High School, were scheduled to be brought to market and sold this month.
Additionally during the meeting, trustees will discuss, but take no action, on a number of issues in preparation of the new school year.
This includes consideration of the adult meal prices for breakfast and lunch for the new school year, along with consideration of potential approval of the student code of conduct.
Considerations will also be given to altering the school’s DOI amendment regarding out of school suspensions, which were presented at a previous school board meeting to board members.
Trustees will also discuss and consider approval of both a delegate and an alternative for the 2023 Texas Associations of School Boards Delegate assembly this year.
Additionally, board members will consider approval of the 2023-24 Texas Teacher Evaluation and Support System (T-TESS) calendar and timeline as well as the list of T-TESS Appraisers.
Trustees will also discuss and consider entering into two co-op agreements, including potential participation in Region 20 2013 Purchasing Cooperative for 2023-24 as well as participation in Region 5 Southeast Texas Purchasing Co-Op for 2023-2024.
Council will also discuss and consider a contract between MISD with B.G. Pure Wellness.
Thursday’s meeting is planned for noon at the MISD Administration Building, and is open to the public. No action is taken during agenda review meetings, but items discussed Thursday will be voted on at the next regularly scheduled school board meeting planned for Monday.