Marshall ISD trustees will meet twice on Thursday, once for training and once for an agenda review meeting, teeing up for Monday’s regular board of trustees’ meeting.
Marshall ISD trustees will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday at the district’s administration building for board training.
The trustees, which host an agenda review meeting each Thursday the week before their regularly scheduled 5:30 p.m. Monday board meeting, will then meet at noon Thursday to discuss in advance items that will appear on Monday’s meeting agenda.
During both the Thursday and Monday meetings, the board is allowed to discuss and, or, vote on items of their choosing.
On the agenda for Thursday and Monday’s meeting, the board is set to hear a presentation of the initial assessment of the impact of the 2020 U.S. Census on Marshall ISD and its single member trustee districts. The trustees will then review a drafted plan to re-apportion those single member trustee districts as required by any reported population changes in the district.
Also on the meetings’ agenda, trustees will host a public hearing to hear the results of the Financial Integrity Rating Systems of Texas (FIRST) rating for the 2020-21 fiscal school year, based on the district’s 2019-20 fiscal school year data.
The trustees will also consider approving the auction of some of the district’s vehicles that are no longer in use, as well as playground equipment no longer in use.
The noon Thursday meeting and the 5:30 p.m. Monday meeting will be held in the administration building’s board room, located at 1305 E. Pinecrest Dr. in Marshall.