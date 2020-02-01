Marshall ISD students will have the chance to display their best scientific theories and projects next week during the annual district-wide Marshall ISD Science Fair at Marshall Junior High School.
The science fair will see dozens of students submit their projects for viewing and judging beginning at 5 p.m. on Thursday at the Marshall Junior High School cafetorium.
The first through sixth place winners in each grade level will be announced beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Students will be bringing home a letter if their science fair project was selected to be entered in the competition for the district level, district officials announced on Friday.
The top 10 projects from sixth through eighth grade students, and the top 10 project from ninth through twelfth grade students will be selected to go on and compete in the upcoming East Texas Regional Science Fair, set for Feb. 28 in Kilgore.
Finalists selected from the East Texas Regional Science Fair will advance to compete in the Texas State Science Fair, set for March 27 and 28 in College Station.
For more information about the fair, contact Marshall ISD Science and GT Coordinator Allison Killingsworth at 903-927-8700 ext. 1025.