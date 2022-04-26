Marshall ISD will host back to back events today on the Marshall High School campus.
The Pastors for Texas Children will host a community meeting at 6 p.m. today at the Marshall High School auditorium. The free event will be led by Pastors for Texas Children Director Rev. Charles Johnson who will speak to the community about the importance of supporting local schools.
A small reception will be held before the start of the event, beginning at 5:30 p.m. today in the commons area just outside of the auditorium.
Marshall ISD Superintendent Richele Langley said Johnson will speak about the way community members and parents can become involved in the local school district for the overall betterment of the community.
Johnson is a pastor and public education advocate based in Fort Worth and currently serves on the Brite Divinity School's board of trustees of Texas Christian University. Johnson founded Pastors for Texas Children in 2013 and now has more than 2,500 faith partners involved from across the state. The Pastors for Children organization has now spread nationally, with chapters in eight states.
Marshall High School Band Concert
The Marshall High School Big Red Pride Band will also host its spring concert at 8 p.m. today at the Marshall High School auditorium.
The symphonic band and wind ensemble will perform a pre-concert at 7:15 p.m. today at the auditorium, just before the concert begins.
Next up, the band will host its Kick Off Camp on May 5-7.