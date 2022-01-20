Current seniors expecting to graduate this coming spring face a new requirement for graduation, thanks to a new state rule that goes into effect this year.
Marshall ISD is hosting a free FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) Night to help parents and seniors fill out the newly required application for federal college aid, which is a new state requirement for 2021-22 graduating seniors.
The state now requires seniors to fill out a FAFSA form, a TAFSA form (Texas Application for State Financial Aid) or an opt-out form before they can qualify for graduation.
Marshall High School Go Center Coordinator will host today’s 6 p.m. meeting at the Marshall High School Cafeteria.
“We’re going to have an information night for you where we will provide dinner and you can come and fill out the application,” Hill said. “Filling out this application is now a requirement by the state of Texas in order to graduate. We will have Chromebooks available if you would like to bring your information and fill out the FAFSA on site.”
Hill also said representatives from neighboring colleges and universities, including Panola College, Wiley College, East Texas Baptist University, Texas State Technical College in Marshall will also be on site Thursday.
Anyone with questions should call Marshall High School at (903) 927-8800.
The meeting is at 6 p.m., includes a free dinner and will be located in the high school cafeteria, located at 1900 Maverick Drive in Marshall.