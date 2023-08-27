Marshall ISD will host a public hearing on both the proposed 2024 district budget as well as the proposed tax rate, then take a final vote to potentially approve both, during a special meeting Monday.
The public hearing will allow community members the opportunity to address trustees regarding the budget outside of the regular public comments portion of the meeting.
The budget proposed is a deficit budget of $1.5 million with a lower proposed tax rate than last year.
The 2023-24 proposed budget included a proposed M&O (maintenance and operating) tax rate of $0.67, down 22 percent from last year’s rates. The I&S tax rate, which includes all debts and budget obligation costs, remained the same at $0.29.
The total tax rate is created by combining the two numbers, with the total tax rate for MISD proposed at $0.96, down from $1.15 during the last fiscal year.
With tax funds from the community, combined with an estimated almost $23 million in state funding and $720,000 in federal funding, the total estimated revenue for the district’s new fiscal year is expected to be about $48 million.
However estimated pay roll expenses are $38 million along with non-salary expenses estimated at almost $11 million, leading the district to a budget deficit of $1.5 million.
More information on the proposed budget for the Marshall Independent School District for 2024 can be found here.
After the public hearing, trustees will then move forward with consideration of the final approval of the proposed budget, as well as the proposed tax rate.
Other Agenda Items
Also during Monday’s meeting trustees will consider and potentially approve final budget amendments for the 2022-2023 budget, as well as vote to approve the 2023 tax roll.
School board members will also consider approval of joining the Region 5 - Southeast Texas Purchasing Co-Op for 2023-2024 during the meeting, as well as consider approval of a risk management cooperative of Texas for auto, liability and property insurance for the next fiscal year.
The meeting is open to the public, and is planned for Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the Marshall ISD Administration Building. More information including a full agenda can be found at www.marshallid.com.