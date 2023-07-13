The Marshall Independent School District board of trustees will meet this Thursday for its regular agenda review meeting, where they will discuss potential approval of an order authorizing the issuance of one or more of the district’s unlimited tax school building bonds.
If approved, the order would not only issue the building bonds, but also allow for the levying of an ad valorem tax for the payment of the bonds and delegate the authority to district staff to approve and execute documents related to the bonds and bond payment.
Also during the meeting, school board trustees will consider potential approval of a Texas Association of School Board’s initiated policy update, which deals with a number of areas of local policy.
Trustees will also discuss the DOI amendment regarding student out of school suspension during Thursday’s meeting.
The board will also discuss staff wage payment during school closures, as well as potential approval of the renewal of renaissance education products and services.
Thursday’s meeting will be an agenda review to discuss items to be voted upon at Monday’s regularly scheduled school board meeting. The meeting Thursday will be held at the Marshall ISD Administration Building at noon and is open to the public.
More information on the agenda for the meeting can be found at the district website at www.marshallisd.com.