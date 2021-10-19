Marshall ISD trustees will recognize each of the district’s campus principals as part of this week’s “Principal Appreciation Recognition” during the 5:30 p.m. board meeting at the Marshall ISD administration building today.
The trustees are also set to get an update on the district’s facilities, some of which have recently undergone updates and improvements, including the Marshall High School campus and the Marshall Early Childhood Development Center. The trustees will also discuss and possibly approve budget amendments and a parking lot renovation.
Trustees will also consider and possibly approve trustee Helen Warwick to attend the National School Board Association’s Advocacy Institute in Washington D.C. next January. The board will also consider and possibly vote on the Harrison Central Appraisal District (HCAD) selection ballot for the upcoming November election.
The meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. today at the Marshall ISD Administration building, located at 1305 E. Pinecrest Drive in Marshall.
The meeting is open to the public, excluding the closed session portion of the meeting.