Just before walking across the stage and earning their diplomas, Marshall High School’s top 10 percent of the Class of 2022 took a moment to honor the teachers that made a difference in their lives during the Marshall ISD Education Foundation’s annual Top 10 Percent Banquet.
The Marshall ISD Education Foundation hosted the annual Maverick Honors Banquet on May 17. This prestigious event honors the top 10 percent of scholars from the graduating class of 2022. Each of the 27 student honorees selected an educator who has been the most influential in their academic career at Marshall ISD. These educators were honored along with the students during the evening’s festivities.
Also recognized during the event were Amanda Abraham and Helen Warwick. Abraham, a 1998 Marshall High School graduate, was named the 2022 Distinguished Alumnus. Abraham is a local attorney who also serves the City of Marshall on the City Council representing District 6. Warwick received the 2022 Spirit of Marshall High School award. This award, selected by Marshall High School principal Matt Gregory, is presented each year to an individual who has gone above and beyond for the students of Marshall High School. Warwick recently retired from the Marshall ISD school board after serving for 17 years.
The annual banquet also serves as a fundraiser event for the foundation, which uses the money raised to award grants to Marshall ISD teachers to help with innovative learning tools in the classrooms — above and beyond what is provided by the district, state and federal funding.
Founded in 2011, the Marshall Education Foundation has awarded over $397,000 in classroom grants to Marshall ISD teachers and staff. The generosity of the community allowed the foundation to award 76 grants in the 2021-2022 school year totaling $76,180.52.
Marshall High School top 10 percent students in rank order and their most influential teachers they honored are:
■ Valedictorian, Maggie Truelove – Amber Williams
■ Salutatorian, Skylar Smith – Jessica Shadix
■ Jamie Patel – Kyleigh Lopez
■ Emily Hill – Jeff Ford
■ Frank “Buck” Buchanan — Rob Phillips
■ Angela Sanchez — Marisol Lopez
■ Martha Gaspar – Skylan Potts
■ Mi’Keyla McCray – Chrystal Walker
■ Travis Bister – Christian Guillen
■ Keatrick Mitchell – Jerry Eagan
■ Julie Pham – Janna Duck
■ Melissa Martinez – Marisol Lopez
■ Sam Palmer – Jerry Eagan
■ Tomas Torres – Michelle Coker
■ Xamanda Saideth Ortiz – Johnna Guillory
■ Piper Simpson – Celeste Crowell
■ Jakelin Rojas – Skylan Potts
■ Daisy Luna – Amanda Skinner
■ Garrett Cotton – Janna Duck
■ Miranda Luce – Anna Day
■ Beau Burris – David Brandenburg
■ Kortlyn Smith – Mark Windham
■ Kamryn Turner – Della Washington
■ Madison Wilson – Mark Windham
■ Nayeli Gonzalez – Erica Hervey
■ Emily Olvera – Heather Hill
■ Nathalie Avelar – Sharon Dews