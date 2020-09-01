Marshall ISD trustees on Monday unanimously adopted a balanced budget for the 2020-21 school year, included in which is a raise for some district staff.
Marshall ISD trustees adopted a balanced $47.6 million budget that includes a 4 percent pay raise for administrators and a 2 percent pay raise for auxiliary staff. Teachers previously received a 4 percent pay raise earlier this year.
The district, which currently employees about 846 employees, was able to adopt a balanced budget and include the raises thanks to a higher amount of state revenue coming into the district than previously projected, Marshall ISD {span}Assistant Superintendent of Business and Finance Susie Byrd said.
”Our tax roll decreased by 2.2 percent,” Byrd said. “Our state revenue from the Texas Education Agency came back higher than anticipated so it’s turned out better than we were anticipating.”
The budget also includes about $100,000 for the purchase of a new school bus that will accommodate special education students.
The adopted budget is based on an Average Daily Attendance rate, or enrollment of about 4,770 students, though Marshall ISD Superintendent Jerry Gibson said the district’s current student enrollment sits at about 5,066 students.
Trustees postponed a vote to adopt the 2020-21 tax rate, due to needing more information in regards to the district’s current bond.
The district is seeking information to see if the tax rate can remain at $1.26 per $100 of home valuation, which would allow the district to pay off the 2015 bond earlier than expected. The tax rate is made up of $0.97 on the maintenance and operations side and $0.29 on the interest and sinking side.
If the wording in the bond does not allow the interest and sinking rate for the district to remain at $0.29 per $100 of home valuation, the tax rate would drop a penny or two, Gibson said.
“By keeping the tax rate the same as last year’s rate, we would be able to pay off the bond sooner,” Gibson said. “It all depends on the terminology of the bond. Senate Bill 2 addressed this but not for education. We want to do the best thing for the community and for our students.”
The vote on the proposed tax rate was postponed until Sept. 21.