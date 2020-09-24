Marshall ISD trustees on Monday adopted a decreased tax rate for the 2020-21 school year, just weeks after adopting a balanced budget that included pay increases for some staff.
The trustees on Monday adopted a decreased tax rate of $1.2563 per $100 of home valuation, a decrease from the $1.26 tax rate last school year.
The total tax rate for 2020-21 is made up of $0.9664 on the maintenance and operations side and $0.2899 on the interest and sinking side, for the total tax rate of $1.2563 per $100 of home value.
The district’s total tax rate has dropped each year since 2017 when the district completed the Legacy Bond project voters passed in 2015, which included the construction of four new school buildings.
Earlier this month, trustees unanimously adopted a balanced budget for the 2020-21 school year, which included a raise for some district staff.
Trustees adopted the about $47.6 million balanced budget that included a 4 percent pay raise for administrators and a 2 percent pay raise for auxiliary staff.
Teachers previously received a 4 percent pay raise earlier this year.
The district, which currently employees about 846 employees, was able to adopt a balanced budget and include the raises thanks to a higher amount of state revenue coming into the district than previously projected, Marshall ISD Assistant Superintendent of Business and Finance Susie Byrd said.
“Our tax roll decreased by 2.2 percent,” Byrd said previously. “Our state revenue from the Texas Education Agency came back higher than anticipated so it’s turned out better than we were anticipating.”
The budget also included about $100,000 for the purchase of a new school bus that will accommodate special education students.
The adopted budget is based on an Average Daily Attendance rate, or enrollment of about 4,770 students, though Marshall ISD Superintendent Jerry Gibson said the district’s current student enrollment sits at about 5,066 students.