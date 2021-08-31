Marshall ISD trustees on Monday unanimously adopted a decreased tax rate and balanced budget, which included a pay scale raise for teachers.
The trustees on Monday voted to unanimously adopt about a $45 million balanced budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year which begins on Sept. 1.
In the budget was a 4 percent pay scale raise for all teachers, which make up about 465 of the district’s almost 800 employees.
In addition to the 4 percent teacher pay scale increase, trustees also added an annual $500 payment for all teachers that have been with the district 20 years or more, with the payments topping out at 25 years.
This year’s general fund budget also included two school bus purchases at about $110,000 each and the purchase of an early childhood school bus at a cost of about $114,000. The new buses all come equipped with air conditioning.
Marshall ISD Assistant Superintendent of Finance Susie Byrd also said the 2021-22 budget included about $300,000 approved by trustees to construct new CTE (Career and Technology Education) classrooms at Marshall High School.
Marshall ISD Assistant Superintendent for Auxiliary Services Andy Chilcoat said Monday the money is planned to provide two new commercial grade classrooms for the high school’s Culinary Arts program. The project will soon go out to bids in hopes it will be completed this school year, he said.
While trustees Monday adopted a balanced budget, they also adopted a slightly decreased tax rate.
The 2021-22 school year tax rate total $1.2533 per $100 of home valuation. The new rate is made up of $0.9634 on the maintenance and operations side and $0.2899 on the interest and sinking side.
Byrd said the drop in the tax rate this year came on the maintenance and operations side, decreasing from $0.9664 last school year, to the $0.9634 per $100 of home valuation this year.
Byrd said the district’s interest and sinking rate did not drop this year because the district had previously made the decision to refund its 2015 bond that saw the construction of the new elementary schools and junior high school. The refunding increased the district’s bond payments but saved the district $11 million in interest.
Byrd said conservative planning and spending allowed the district to present a balanced 2021-22 school year budget.
“We cut expenses and looked at where we could save money,” she said Monday. “We did save some things to be spent with ESSER funds (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund).