Marshall ISD trustees on Monday approved the hiring of an architect for the construction of a new Agriculture Barn at Marshall High School.
Trustees on Monday approved the hiring of architectural firm Brown Reynolds Watford (BRW) as architects for the new $1 million Ag Barn project to be constructed at Marshall High School.
Marshall ISD Ag Director Jessica Shaddix said the district’s FFA program, which is celebrating its 90th anniversary this year and encompasses eighth through 12th graders, has grown by leaps and bounds throughout the past nine decades, not only in what it offers to students but in the number of students it serves as well, so the new facilities are much needed.
“When I got here three years ago, there were 360 students,” she said. “Last year we had 596 students and were the 10th largest FFA program in the state.”
Shaddix said this year’s participation is set to blow all records.
“We have 719 students,” she said earlier this spring.
The new Ag Barn will be built on the campus of Marshall High School, in the area that currently serves as the Ag office/classroom, replacing the current barn facility off campus on Airport Road.
The new facility will be about 8,000 to 12,000 sq. ft. and will house Ag student projects for show animals, as well as two classrooms and restrooms.
“They are finalizing plans to build something on campus, an animal containment facility, that will allow students with animals to care for them here, before and and after school,” Shaddix said. “Right now, they’re having to find their own transportation to our facility on Airport Park to care for their animals every day.”
Shaddix said the new Marshall FFA facility’s two classrooms are much needed.
“They have included us in every step of this process and we are so excited and thankful for their support and the support of the administration and the community,” Shaddix said. “The new facilities should be built during the next school year and we are just so thankful. I’ve never seen support for a program and its students like I’ve seen here at Marshall. They want their students to succeed and they want to create a well rounded student.”
The board also approved other projects Monday, including the replacement of the ceiling tiles inside Marshall High School.
Two other projects were discussed and put on hold until further discussion at a future meeting, including a new parking lot at both Marshall High School and at Marshall Early Childhood Center.
Trustees also approved the installation of an Access Control System at Marshall Early Childhood Center and Marshall Early Graduation School. This system is for door entry and security cameras in each building. The system will also include card reader access and camera monitoring to improve security.
Trustees approved a Teacher Incentive Allotment in conjunction with the state’s House Bill 3 Reading Academies. Per the bill passed last June in the Texas Legislature, all kindergarten through third grade teachers and principals must attend a teacher literacy achievement academy by the 2021-22 school year. The legislation also includes an optional Teacher Incentive Allotment with a state goal of a six-figure salary for teachers who prioritize teaching in high needs areas and rural district campuses.
Trustees also approved a resolution for the Purposed Teacher Appraisal Waiver for 2019-20 school year. Board policy requires all teachers have an appraisal each year and the board needed to pass this resolution to apply for a waiver from the Texas Education Agency due to effects of the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown.
The next trustee meeting is set for May 18.