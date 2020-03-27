Marshall ISD trustees on Thursday unanimously approved renovation work at the Marshall High School gymnasium, that will see an almost top-to-bottom rehaul, Marshall ISD Superintendent Jerry Gibson said.
The approved bid for a total of up to $375,000 of work went to H2I Group out of Minneapolis, Minnesota.
The scope of the work will include new retractable bleachers, a stripped, recovered and updated gym floor, paint, new seating and updates to the scorers’ table.
“This will be a total renovation of the gym,” Gibson said. “Those bleachers are original to the building and the gym floor is supposed to be stripped every five years, but I’ve been notified we are outside of that marker.”
The job could cost about $346,000 but trustees approved an amount that includes additional painting if needed and contingency funds.
Gibson said the money for the project is coming from the district’s general fund, thanks to an approved surplus budget for the 2019-20 school year.
“We have done several projects lately and all of them so far have come out of that surplus budget,” Gibson said.
The district is planning for the gymnasium work to be completed in time for volleyball in just a few short months.
Trustees on Thursday also unanimously approved a resolution that will ensure all Marshall ISD employees will continue to receive their pay throughout this time while the school is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, also known as the coronavirus.
Gibson on Thursday also offered trustees an update on the location of the new Ag Barn project.
“The architect, Jeff Choice of VRW, looked at the location and recommends we knock down the current facility and put the new facility at the current location,” he said. “The new facility will include two classrooms, storage and the barn for housing animals.”