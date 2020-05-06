Marshall ISD trustees on Tuesday approved more updates to one of its campuses, with the hiring of a company to completely update the parking lot at Marshall High School.
Trustees on Tuesday approved the hiring of Rayford McCracken for the new about $545,000 project for a new parking lot at Marshall High School.
After approving the parking lot redo on Tuesday, trustees then discussed further researching other updates at the campus in the future, including updates to the high school building's walls and floors.
The high school parking lot project was originally discussed last month when trustees also approved a new $1 million Ag Barn for the high school.
The new Ag Barn will be built on the campus of Marshall High School, in the area that currently serves as the Ag office/classroom, replacing the current barn facility off campus on Airport Road. The new facility will be about 8,000 to 12,000 sq. ft. and will house Ag student projects for show animals, as well as two classrooms and restrooms.
The board also previously approved other projects for Marshall High School, including the replacement of the ceiling tiles inside the building.
Trustees this spring also approved a new parking lot for Marshall Early Childhood Center at a cost of about $44,000.
Trustees also previously approved the installation of an Access Control System at Marshall Early Childhood Center and Marshall Early Graduation School. This system is for door entry and security cameras in each building. The system will also include card reader access and camera monitoring to improve security.
The next trustee meeting is set for May 18.