Marshall ISD trustees on Monday voted to approve new teacher incentives for the 2021-22 hiring year, as well as emergency COVID-19 pay for staff.
Marshall ISD trustees first implemented the incentives last year and voted Monday to continue the program for new teachers hired to the district for the 2021-22 school year.
The program allows $2,000 for new teachers hired to the district by May, and $1,500 for new teachers hired in June. The payments will be split, with half of the payment given in October of the 2021-22 school year and the other half paid in May of the 2021-22 school year. The payments are staggered to encourage continued employment with the district throughout the school year.
Marshall ISD Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources and Auxiliary Services Andy Chilcoat said Monday the district saw 30 new hires in May of 2020 and 10 new hires in June of 2020 due to the incentives.
The incentives are only allowed for first time and full time Marshall ISD teachers.
The trustees on Monday also unanimously approved emergency COVID-19 benefits for employees affected by the virus or required to quarantine.
“In the fall, as part of the CARES Act, the federal government allowed employees 10 days at home due to COVID-19 illness or required quarantine after exposure,” Marshall ISD Interim Superintendent Glenn Hambrick said previously. “The federal government picked up the cost for those 10 days but that ended on Dec. 31 when the CARES Act expired. The federal government is looking to pass new legislation now that could include a renewal of that but in the meantime, we felt this is something we should provide our employees.”
Hambrick said after exposure to a staff or student that was found to be COVID-19 positive, the district requires that employees quarantine at home.
“Because we require them to be at home, we feel we should provide the emergency leave,” Hambrick said.
The approved resolution will allow up to 80 hours of paid sick leave for issues related to COVID-19. The resolution will be retro-active from Jan. 4 to the end of this school year, or until a new resolution from the federal government extends benefits.
The specific requirements of the resolution in regards to COVID-19 relief benefits include:
“Up to 80 hours (10 days) of paid leave at the employee’s regular rate of pay where the employee is unable to work because the employee is quarantined (pursuant to federal, state or local government order or advice of a health care provider), and/or is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and seeking a medical diagnosis; or,”
“Up to 80 hours of paid leave at two-thirds the employee’s regular rate of pay because the employee is unable to work because of a bona fide need to care for an individual subject to quarantine (pursuant to federal, state or local government order or advice of a health care provider), or to care for a child (under 18 years of age) whose school or child care provider is closed or unavailable for reasons related to COVID-19, and/or the employee is experiencing a substantially similar condition as specified by the Secretary of Health and Human Services, in consultation with the Secretaries of the Treasury and Labor;”
“But no employee shall receive more than a total of 80 hours inclusive of any time the received under the FFCRA prior to its expiration.”