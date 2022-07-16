Marshall ISD trustees on Thursday hosted back-to-back board meetings ahead of their regularly scheduled monthly board meeting on Monday.
The trustees voted during the first special-called meeting on Thursday to implement a new teacher signing incentive that will immediately go into effect.
The new teacher signing incentive will award a $1,000 bonus to teachers that are new to Marshall ISD and sign a contract during July or August.
The board previously implemented a four percent raise for all non-teaching staff and at the start of last school year implemented a four percent raise for all teaching staff. Also this summer, the trustees voted to implement a teacher sick leave buy back program and also offered teachers a bonus for accepting additional students into their classroom.
Trustees on Thursday also met with the district’s attorney to implement a procedure for terminating a non Chapter 21 contract employee any time in the future.
The second meeting on Thursday served as an agenda preview for Monday’s regularly scheduled board meeting, and no action was taken by the board.
Monday’s board meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. at the Marshall ISD Administration Building, located at 1305 E. Pinecrest Drive in Marshall.
The Monday meeting could see trustees discuss or take action on items, including an endorsement for the Region 7 seat on the Texas Association of School Boards’ board of directors.
The trustees could also discuss a policy change for selecting and reviewing library materials and updated board operating procedures.
Trustees may also discuss or take action to participate in the Region 20-2013 Purchasing Cooperative for 2022-23 and may discuss or approve wage payments from during school closures.
The trustee meetings are open to the public.