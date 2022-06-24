Marshall ISD trustees this week approved raises for all non-teaching staff and also approved additional incentives and benefits for teachers.
On Monday, trustees voted to implement a four percent raise for all non-teaching staff for the 2022-23 school year. The raises will cost the district an additional about $200,000 on the upcoming 2022-23 fiscal budget, which is set to be finalized and approved in late August.
Teachers will receive their usual step raises as per their service year, Marshall ISD Assistant Superintendent of Auxiliary Services Andy Chilcoat said Thursday.
“Teachers received a four percent pay increase at the beginning of this past school year,” Chilcoat said. “The board did also approve several exciting incentives for our teachers on Monday.”
In addition to the four percent pay increase for the non-teaching staff, trustees on Monday also approved additional pay for teachers who are willing to accept additional students into their classrooms.
“Teachers will receive extra pay, based on their base salary, that extra pay could be from $5,400 to $8,000, if they accept additional students in to their classroom,” Chilcoat said. “We have already received feedback from our principals that several teachers are choosing this option. The teachers are excited about this and so are our principals.”
The teachers could be agreeing to accept about four to five additional students in their classroom to receive the extra pay.
In addition to that incentive, trustees on Monday also approved a sick leave buy back plan for teachers. Teachers with up to five remaining sick days can choose to have the district buy back those sick days, allowing for extra money in the teachers’ pockets at the end of the year.
In addition, all employees who hired on with the district by Feb. 1 of this year and are returning with the district for the upcoming 2022-23 school year, will receive a $1,500 retention stipend on their October paycheck.
Marshall ISD employs about 800 employees districtwide, Chilcoat said.