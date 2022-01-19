Marshall ISD trustees on Tuesday unanimously approved a new redistricting map that better represents a population balance, based on new information revealed during the 2020 U.S. census.
Due to population changes within Marshall ISD’s five trustee districts, based on results from the 2020 census, the district hired Sara Leon and Associates out of Houston to handle the redistricting process that maintains population balances between the five trustee voting districts for Marshall ISD.
The map and resolution which were presented and approved on Tuesday do not place any of the district’s current trustees in different district than they currently represent.
The firm’s attorney, Hans Graff, made his initial presentation to the board on Monday, where he explained that due to a more than 10 percent differential in population between Marshall ISD trustee districts 4 and 1, the firm’s demographer will make necessary shifts in the five voting districts to bring population balance.
Redistricting is required of every city and school entity following a U.S. census every 10 years.
Trustee elections set for May, which sees filing begin Wednesday, will be based on the newly drawn-up districts.
Other Items
Also on Tuesday, trustees voted to unanimously approve the 2020 audit performed by Dan Raney of Goff and Herrington P.C. of Lufkin. Raney’s firm has completed the district’s annual audit each year for the past three years.
“This was a great audit, everything went well and the school had a very good financial year,” Raney told trustees on Tuesday.
Raney said the district saw about a $1.9 million general decrease in its general fund account, which were due to capital improvement projects which were planned and carried out in the district’s budget.
Raney said the district was able to supplement some of the spending on capital projects with ESSER funding from the federal government’s COVID-19 relief package.
The audit will now be submitted to the Texas Education Agency.
Continuing with campus improvement projects, the trustees on Tuesday also approved appointing Berry and Clay Construction as the district’s construction manager at risk for the $3 million campus renovation project at Marshall Early Childhood Center, which is located at the site of the former South Marshall Elementary School.
Marshall ISD Assistant Superintendent Andy Chilcoat said the Rusk-based firm presented the lowest total cost and the lowest percentage cost for the project out of the four total proposals received.
“For the past five years, this firm has spent about 85 percent of its time working exclusively on school construction projects,” Chilcoat said.
Marshall ISD Board President Brad Burris said he also believed the firm served on the Marshall Pet Adoption Center construction project with the City of Marshall.
Chilcoat also said the architecture firm Berry and Clay Construction mostly works with on projects is GLS Architects, which Marshall ISD has previously hired as the district’s architect firm on prior projects.
Chilcoat said the $3 million renovation project at MECC, which also houses Lil Mav Academy, will include the construction of at least six to 10 new classrooms.
“We’re reworking the entire campus there,” Chilcoat said. “We’re building additional classrooms, we’re creating a more secure entrance, we’re also creating a new drop off and pick up site which will be on campus instead of on the street. We will also be updating the existing classrooms.”
The campus houses about 250 students from daycare age to kindergarten, as well as the district’s Head Start program.
Chilcoat said the project is set to be completed in August of 2024.