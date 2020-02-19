Marshall ISD trustees on Tuesday unanimously approved a teacher pay increase for the 2020-21 school year, as well as a new teacher pay incentive.
Trustees unanimously voted 6-0 with trustee Helen Warwick absent to approve a 4 percent teacher pay raise on Tuesday, effective for the 2020-21 school year.
The pay increase includes all personnel included on the teacher pay scale, including librarian, counselors, coaches, nurses and teachers.
Trustees will discuss a pay increase for all other district staff later this year during the budgeting process, Marshall ISD Superintendent Jerry Gibson said Tuesday.
“We wanted to do this now because this is a recruiting tool as we enter into the season for job fairs,” Gibson said. “We want to put out there what our salary is and this pay increase will keep us ahead of a lot of the other districts we compete with out there. This pay increase approved today makes a total of a 7 percent pay increase for teachers in the past two years.“
Trustees also unanimously voted to approve a new teacher incentive on Tuesday for all new teachers hired to the district this year.
Teachers new to the district hired by May, who also sign their contract within five days of the May school board meeting will receive a $2,000 signing bonus. New teachers hired by June, who also sign their contract within five days of the June school board meeting will receive a $1,500 signing bonus.
Gibson said the signing bonuses will be paid out in the following fall and spring semester.
“They will get half in October and the other half in the spring, to prevent teachers from coming in and quitting at the start of the year or shortly after,” he said. “This is another recruiting tool we will have come this spring.”
The district also approved an incentive for teachers at Price T. Young Elementary School in 2018 to entice teachers to the campus.
While the campus is currently rated “met standard,” district officials and trustees identified it as its most at risk campus and are trying to entice teachers and administrators.
Trustees on Tuesday also approved the replacement of HVAC parts after copper thieves looted the units at Marshall High School, Marshall Junior High School, Sam Houston Elementary School and Marshall Early Childhood Center in December.
“We’re replacing it with PVC, which is cheaper but won’t last as long,” Marshall ISD Board President Brad Burris said. “It will last about seven years and after our deductible, it will cost the district about $1,023. The copper thief was caught by police and arrested.“