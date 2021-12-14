Marshall ISD trustees on Monday heard from the law firm that will handle the redistricting for the five trustee districts, based on the results of the 2020 census.
Due to population changes within Marshall ISD’s five trustee districts, based on results from the 2020 census, the district has hired Sara Leon and Associates out of Houston to handle the redistricting process that seeks to maintain population balances between the five trustee voting districts for Marshall ISD.
The firm’s attorney, Hans Graff, made his initial presentation to the board on Monday, where he explained that due to a more than 10 percent differential in population between Marshall ISD trustee districts 4 and 1, the firm’s demographer will make necessary shifts in the five voting districts to bring population balance.
“Whenever the census comes out, every 10 years, any local government entity must look at their population and undergo redistricting,” Graff said.
The goal is to have less than a 10 percent difference in the number of people between each of Marshall ISD’s trustee districts.
Based on the 2020 census results, Marshall ISD’s largest trustee district, District 4, has 7,042 people and Marshall ISD’s smallest district, District 1, has 6,228 people. The percent difference in population between District 4 and District 1 is more than 12 percent, requiring Marshall ISD to perform re-districting to create a less than 10 percent differential.
Graff said the firm’s demographer could shift blocks from different districts to create the balance.
The re-districting plan will be presented to the board for their approval by Jan. 19.
Trustee elections set for next May, which sees filing begin in mid-January, will be based on the newly drawn-up districts, Graff said.
FIRST Rating
Also on Monday, trustees heard from Marshall ISD Assistant Superintendent of Business and Finance Susie Byrd who said the district received a “Superior” FIRST (Financial Integrity Rating Systems of Texas) rating from the Texas Education Agency.
“We improved our score from a 92 to a 96, and that was largely due to our transparency, our debt to liability ratio getting better and because we’ve been doing a better job overall accountability wise,” Byrd said Monday.