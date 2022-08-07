misd2 (copy)
Marshall ISD trustees are researching whether to pursue a bond to update its high school building.

As Marshall ISD trustees round up budget season and prepare to adopt another proposed decreased tax rate and balanced budget, talk has turned to future facility updates looming on the horizon.

Marshall High School, the district’s oldest campus currently in use at 42 years old, has become a focus of the board and the Marshall ISD administration. And as part of its new strategic plan adopted earlier this year, the district is set to address the Marshall High School Career and Technology Education department and its facility needs.

