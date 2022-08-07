As Marshall ISD trustees round up budget season and prepare to adopt another proposed decreased tax rate and balanced budget, talk has turned to future facility updates looming on the horizon.
Marshall High School, the district’s oldest campus currently in use at 42 years old, has become a focus of the board and the Marshall ISD administration. And as part of its new strategic plan adopted earlier this year, the district is set to address the Marshall High School Career and Technology Education department and its facility needs.
With financial talks on the table during budget season, the trustees recently began discussing the possibility of calling a future bond without having to raise taxes or with a very minimal tax increase. Marshall ISD Superintendent Richele Langley said any future bond, which is currently only in the research phase, would be called to mostly address the high school campus and its CTE facilities.
“We have begun the process of evaluating our facility needs at Marshall High School, including the addition of a Career and Technology Center, to better equip our students for the workforce and to provide our community with students who are workforce ready,” Langley said. “We have just begun evaluating all available avenues for a potential bond program for the district, including the possible tax ramifications of an additional bond program, which could potentially result in minimal or no tax increase.”
During a facilities audit earlier this year, one of the main areas of focus showing the most need for attention was the CTE department’s facilities at the high school campus. That audit showed space and equipment needs for the district’s CTE courses needed addressing.
This summer, the Marshall High School campus received a host of updates, including a new dance room for the Mavettes drill team and dance classes, a renovation to the automotive classes, a full scale update with new commercial grade equipment for the culinary arts kitchen, a new building move for the Junior ROTC department, and earlier this year, a new ag barn construction with new storage for the students’ animals and ag classes.
Despite those updates and others at the high school, which included painting and new flooring in some areas, as well as an update and new seating to the high school auditorium, some areas of the campus still remain untouched.
Langley said the district and its trustees understand the need to conservatively use taxpayer funds while also maintaining its facilities to provide the best education for its students.
“The trustees realize that they have been placed in a position of public trust to ensure that Marshall ISD has the very best facilities and provides the very best education that we can for our children,” she said. “As part of that trust, they realize that facility review and continual maintenance and upgrades are part of that responsibility. As this process continues, Marshall ISD will continue to provide our community with updates on the process and the possible timelines for any potential bond program.”
Langley said any future bond is only in the earliest stages of discussion at this time.
“At this point, Marshall ISD is truly in the research phase, trying to determine what facility upgrades are needed to our 42 year old flagship campus, Marshall High School,” she said. “Marshall High School was not a part of the 2016 bond program, therefore our focus has turned to the needs of our high school programs. It is certainly an exciting time to be a part of the Maverick family and our board is always thankful for the opportunity to serve our students, teachers, staff and community.”