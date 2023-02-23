All three of the Marshall ISD school board’s incumbent trustees up for reelection in May have filed for their positions once more, with all three incumbents drawing no challengers.
Trustee’s Ted Huffhines of District 4, Bettye Fisher of District 1 and Chase Palmer of District 5 have all refilled for their positions on the school board, according to Jessica Scott with Marshall ISD.
Scott stated that no additional candidates have filed for any of the open school board positions, leaving each open seat without any competition for the position. This will lead to the district canceling the election for trustees in May, leaving only the upcoming bond item to be voted upon during the upcoming election.
Details regarding the number of bond items expected to be presented to community members on the ballot have not yet been released, though the school district decided to call for a bond totaling $41.9 million.
This, according to trustees, will not cause local property taxes to increase for the community. However, due to state regulations, the ballot will read “This is a property tax increase” above ballot items, though that is not the case.
The bond is being called to fund a number of planned renovations to Marshall High School.
More information on the bond and planned renovations community members can be found here.
Other Area City, School Elections
No Marshall City Council terms are up for election this year.
Hallsville ISD has two seats up for election in May: Place 4, currently held by Doug McGarvey, and Place 7, currently held by Dale Haney. Information on candidate filings was not immediately available.
The City of Hallsville will not have an election until November 2023.
The City of Waskom will have three alderman seats up for election in May. Seats are currently held by Rusty Allbritton, Jimmy Dale Moore and James King. Waskom ISD will hold an election on May 6 to fill three member-at-large positions on the Waskom ISD Board of Trustees. Information on Waskom candidate filings was not immediately available.
The City of Uncertain has three alderman seats up for election in May: Place 1, currently held by Trisha Jones; Place 3, currently held by Annette Dukes; and Place 5, currently held by Kristy Bouchey. All three incumbents have filed for reelection, according to the city. No other candidates signed up.
Harleton, Karnack and Elysian Fields ISDs do not have elections in May.
Two board of trustee seats are up for the May 6 election for Jefferson ISD. The places up for election on the ballot are Place 4, currently held by Leah Cooper, who serves as school board president; and Place 5, currently held by School Board Secretary Kevin Godfrey. Leah Cooper signed up to run again for Place 4, while Rusty Mauldin and Douglas Hurst signed up to run for Place 5.
The City of Jefferson has three wards, and one seat in each ward is up for election this year: Ward 1, currently held by Jim Finstrom; Ward 3 (formerly Ward 2 before redistricting), currently held by Robin Moore; and Ward 1 (formerly Ward 3 before redistricting), currently held by Richard Turner.
Candidates who signed up for Ward 1 were Jim Finstrom, B.W. Brooks and Charles “Bubba” Haggard. Ray Hengst signed up for Ward 2. Robin Moore, Douglas Thompson and Rod Rodriguez signed up to run for the Ward 3 seat.