Marshall ISD Director of Strategic Planning Jerry Hancock gave a midyear update to the school board on the strategic plan at their Thursday meeting.
“This is just a snapshot,” Hancock said during the meeting, “This is an ongoing plan, it’s a road map and not a destination.”
Hancock gave an update on what the district has been able to accomplish throughout the first year in each of the five categories that are the focus of the strategic plan, with each sections listing its own set of goals.
The first area of focus for the plan is student achievement for all. Hancock said that the district has been able to accomplish many of the stated goals for student achievement, including developing Price T. Young as a fine arts academy and receiving a B accountability rating in the district.
The plan also addresses staff quality recruitment and retention, which Hancock said the school district has addressed with the creation of a principal advisory team, among other things.
“This way we now have a system set up to offer our principals the support they need at any time, and that program has worked out really well,” Hancock said.
The district culture and climate is another area of focus for the plan, which Hancock said that the district has addressed through the development of its Hall of Fame, located within the high school, as well as through its “Why Marshall?” campaign, among others.
The fourth focus area for the strategic plan is facility technology and excellence, which Hancock said that district has worked towards with a focus on updating facilities for automotive classes, culinary arts, agriculture classes, including the addition of a new barn, and new CTE storage facilities.
The final area of focus for the plan is family, community and student involvement, which he stated has been the focus of hiring Sydney Black for MISD as the director of communications, marketing and public relations.
“She has been wonderful in getting our message out and updating our social media,” he said.
Hancock stated that going into the remaining school year the plan is focused on improving attendance for both adults and students, behavioral support programs offered within the school district, campus safety, and the ongoing work planned for the Marshall High School facilities.
An ongoing facilities study for the high school is underway now, according to Superintendent Richele Langley, who said that a group of community members have created a 40 person committee to give input into planned renovations to the high school.
The group is planning to meet for the second time in upcoming weeks, with a full presentation of planned renovations based on these meetings and others scheduled for the Jan. 17 school board meeting.