Members of the Marshall ISD school board heard a report on Tuesday regarding potential facilities upgrades to the Marshall Public High School by members of the long-range facilities planning committee.
The report was given by Amanda Abraham, who stated that the group met once a month for the last three months — touring the facilities, meeting with architects and engineers, and even touring other local school districts for ideas.
The committee continuously ranked the facilities needs based on their meetings, determining that the highest priority to lowest priority projects were:
- CTE Buildings
- Core Classrooms
- Current CTE classrooms
- Commons/lunch room
- New student facilities
- Exterior of building
- Library
- New dance and cheer facility
- Band hall
“Everyone is of the opinion that we have a great school,” Abraham said during the meeting, siting her approval to renovate the high school building rather than build new.
The committee, along with ranking priorities, also made a number of recommended changes to the school’s plan, including potentially converting the planned dance and cheer facility to an additional full auxiliary gym, which would be utilized in multiple different ways.
Additional changes regarding the CTE building, being sure that the building will be certified, and additional costs were also considered by the committee, according to Abraham.
The original cost estimates for the project were between $26 million and $29 million, with the committee proposing over $3 million additional in project costs.
These additional costs include replacing flooring in the science lab and second room commons on campus, the purchasing of furniture for the cafeteria as well as for additional student gathering spaces, a cosmetology class room, and adding square footage to the CTE building and the proposed auxiliary gym.
For these reasons, Abraham said that the committee recommended the school board bond up to $45 million to cover project costs, which would translate to an increase in property tax for the community.
However, Abraham said that the committee was sure to do the calculations, and was able to show that by increasing the total interest and sinking budget by one cent, the school district would be able to spend between $41 million and $42 million on the project.
This tax change would result in an increase of $4 annually for those whose property is value at or less than $100,000, with a 33 cent increase per month.
“If we are going to spend the money to do this project, I want to make sure that we do it right,” Abraham said.