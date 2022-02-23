Marshall ISD trustees on Tuesday heard the final version of the district’s strategic plan, which has been months in the making after receiving input from students, parents, community members, staff and educators.
Marshall ISD Director of Strategic Planning Jerry Hancock was joined at trustee the meeting on Tuesday by committee members from the strategic planning process as he presented the final version of the plan to the board.
The strategic plan details specific goals for growth from community members, staff members, students, parents and trustees.
“What I love about this is the wording,” Marshall ISD Superintendent Richele Langley said after Hancock’s presentation on Tuesday. “You can tell this was not just made by educators — it is heartfelt — and is from the community members, parents, staff and even the students, which I really love.”
Hancock said a copy of the strategic plan and the graduate profile, which outlines expectations for each Marshall ISD student to reach graduation, will be posted at each campus classroom and in the common areas of the campuses.
“It was a pleasure to work on this project and I look forward to what it brings us coming up,” Hanckock said Tuesday.
The strategic plan includes specific goals, some of which the board took immediate steps to implement on Tuesday by voting unanimously to approve two CTE (Career and Technology Education) improvement projects at Marshall High School.
Other goals in the strategic plan include to increase the district’s declining teacher retention rate by 10 percent annually. Trustees recently took steps to address the teacher retention rate aspect of the plan as they recently voted to approve an early signing incentive for new teachers and a retention stipend that gives an additional $1,500 to teachers who signed a contract for the 2022-23 school year by the first day of this month. Those who signed their contract by the deadline will receive the stipend payment on their October paycheck.
Hancock said the strategic plan is set to provide the district a “road map” through 2026 and beyond.
Hancock said the strategic plan began by seeking input from district stakeholders, which includes parents of students, students, community members, taxpayers, Marshall business owners and industry leaders, as well as district teachers, staff, administrators and trustees. Next the planning process saw several meetings of committee members who broke up into small groups and worked on developing specific guidelines and goals for the plan.
The plan consists of five main areas of focus and under those focus areas, guiding principles that will be continually assessed and adapted to continue meeting the needs of the district.
The five outlined areas of focus for the strategic plan are: Student Achievement for all; Staff Quality, Recruitment, and Retention; District Culture and Climate; Facility and Technology Excellence; and Family and Community Involvement.
The graduate profiles intend to ensure that every student walking across the stage possesses the same skills that the district wants each student to have upon graduation.
CTE Improvements
The two CTE update projects at Marshall High School approved by trustees on Tuesday include the construction of a new CTE storage area that will be built onto the campus’ newly opened Ag Barn.
Marshall ISD Assistant Superintendent of Auxiliary Services Andy Chilcoat said both projects approved by trustees on Tuesday were brought forth in the district’s CTE audit last fall.
The approximately $95,000 CTE covered storage project will include gated and covered storage for the ag department, welding department and auto repair department. The steel covered storage structure will be added into the existing slab and will include shelving and will be locked.
The second CTE project approved on Tuesday includes updates to the high school’s auto repair shop. Chilcoat said the shop will receive three layers of new epoxy coating on the floor, as well as repainting of the ceilings, walls, frames and doors.
Chilcoat said a moisture test of the existing flooring must be conducted first and, if the moisture content is too high, an additional barrier must be put on the flooring first before the three layers of epoxy. Should the flooring need the additional barrier, the project is expected to cost about $82,000 — but if not needed, the project is estimated at about $68,000.
Casey Slone Construction will serve as the construction manager at risk for both projects, and funding for the updates was included in the district’s already approved 2021-22 fiscal school year budget.