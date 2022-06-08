Marshall ISD trustees recently kicked off discussions to work up the district’s upcoming 2022-23 fiscal school year budget.
Ttrustees began discussions on the district’s 2022-23 fiscal year preliminary budget workshop last week.
“We viewed different scenarios using multiple situations,” Marshall ISD Assistant Superintendent of Financial Services Susie Byrd said. “At this point, we are not close enough to say what next year’s budget will look like.”
The budget discussions will continue in school board meetings throughout the summer before trustees will be required to adopt a proposed 2022-23 budget by Aug. 31.
Byrd said the district is currently considering different pay raise proposals for district staff but the board is not yet ready to approve a compensation plan at this time.
As far as projects or one-time purchases to possibly considered in the upcoming budget, Byrd said it’s too soon to state what, if any, those could be.
“It is too early to solidify any projects at this point,” she said. “As we get closer to having concrete numbers, we will then be able to look at the possibility of large purchases. We will, however, continue with the Marshall Early Childhood Center remodeling that has been approved by the board.”
Work began earlier this year on the MECC updates, a $3 million project that includes eight additional classrooms, a new media center room, access to the campus’ library without having to go outside, a secure vestibule entry, a limited use elevator for the physically impaired between the two levels and adding four additional classrooms and office space at Lil Mav Academy.
Byrd said the budget talks will become more clear in late July when the student enrollment estimates are more solidified. The district will also certified property values by July 25, making the budget talks more accurate after that point.