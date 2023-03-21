Marshall ISD updated the community on plans for bond informational meetings during a regularly scheduled school board meeting Monday, as well as updated the planned elections agreement.
Superintendent Richele Langley said that the school would plan three community meetings regarding the upcoming bond election to fund renovations to Marshall High School. Meetings are planned for March 27 and April 20 at 5:30 p.m. as well as April 4 at noon, and all will be held at Marshall High School.
The informational meetings will also be followed by a tour of the building itself.
Along with planning meetings, the school board also stated that property owners and registered voters of Marshall should start to see informational mailers being sent out within the week. These mailers offer clear information to the community regarding the upcoming bond election on May 6.
Also during Monday’s school board meeting, trustees also approved a joint elections agreement with Waskom ISD, along with an updated contract with election services.
The agreement with Waskom ISD is in the name of saving taxpayers money when it comes to election day, and will allow some Waskom ISD voting to occur at the tax office, officials said.
Additionally, an updated contract with voting services was approved, which added Marshall High School as an early voting location, as well as added an additional Saturday option for early voting.
The only item up for election in Marshall in May is the required vote on the bond, which is called for $41.9 million to fully fund renovations to the high school.
The project includes interior and exterior updates to the facility, better equipment, a new gym and CTE building and more.